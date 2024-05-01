Domestic abuser who disrupted relative’s wake is jailed

A 20-YEAR-OLD man who admitted multiple domestic abuse charges which occurred when he disrupted a family wake and encouraged his teenage brother to “beat the f*** out of them” has been jailed.

Matthew Acheson from Rampart Lane, Lisbellaw admitted assaulting a female relative on December 6 2023 and damaged a window and flower pots in her home.

He then went on to assault a male relative during the same incident. Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard police received several 999 calls on the evening in question in relation to an ongoing dispute at an address Acheson has been remanded on bail in respect of other unrelated matters.

One person reported there had been a death in the family that day and when Acheson arrived at the property he punched the deceased’s wife. Another 999 call was then received claiming Acheson was “wrecking the house and going mad.”

Family members told police the pair had broken windows at the property and the male was punched “three or four times about the head” by Acheson. He had attended the house and “Put out his hand as if to shake the male’s hand in sympathy. When the male went to accept, Acheson punched him to the head.”The male tried to push the defendant away assisted by a female relative who held him back.

However, while being restrained Acheson repeatedly shouted at his younger brother to, “Beat the f*** out of them.” Others present were able to put him outside and lock the doors after which both brothers banged on the windows and shouted abuse, including Acheson who yelled, “I’ll get into you f***ers.”

When police arrived, he and his 14-year-old brother had left the area, but the teenager was found hiding in the garden. Acheson was unable to be located at the time but was arrested shortly afterwards.

The male victim sustained a black eye and pain to his shoulder and head, while the female suffered pain to her hand. The situation had been, “A very difficult time for the family which was made worse by this incident and left them fearful of both Acheson and his younger brother.

As well as assaulting two family members he instilled fear in the other relatives. They had to lock the door in fear when he and his brother were outside the property. He made a number of admissions during interview stating he was angry and his emotions were high.” Acheson was refused bail and has remained in custody ever since. A defence barrister conceded, “This was a particularly sad state of affairs. The defendant is deeply remorseful for his actions which were on the basis his uncle sought to blame him for the deceased relative’s death. He accepts his behaviour was completely inappropriate, but he was deeply angry at the time.”

Acheson, said the defence, was highly intoxicated, with little recollection of the incident and it was accepted his criminal record is very poor. District Judge Alana McSorley remarked, “This was a very distasteful and distressing incident, aggravated by the domestic context. It was also aggravated by inciting a youth to commit offences.” She imposed a total sentence of two months imprisonment along with a Restraining Order against the male victim for one year.

