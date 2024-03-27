Belleek road to close tonight for PSNI investigations

A BELLEEK road will be closed later this evening as the Police Service of Northern Ireland are set to investigate a ‘fatal road traffic collision’ which occurred in February in which pregnant mother Valeria Amorim lost her life.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on Monday 19th February, are to return to the scene on Wednesday 27th March,” said the Police in a statement.

“The road will be closed at Main Street / Boa Island Road from Marina Road to Commons Road, and diversions will be in place from approximately 6.30pm until approximately 10pm. Residents within the cordoned area will be fully facilitated, as will all emergency vehicles.

“We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”

