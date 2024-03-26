Sinn Féin’s Murphy eager for ‘constitutional change’

CONFIDENT… Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, felt that there’s a growing appetite for constitutional change in the county.

AT the recently held Fermanagh People’s Assembly, the President of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, said that an ‘awful lot of work’ needs to be done ahead of a potential united Ireland.

A huge crowd turned out to the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen last month for the panel-led discussion, which talked about the possible make-up of a new Ireland and the main concerns of the Fermanagh public.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, felt that the large turnout at the Enniskillen event showed that there’s an appetite in the county for constitutional change.

Advertisement

“A huge energy was brought to the discussion by our expert panel and the event was interactive throughout,” said the Fermanagh MLA.

“Those in attendance clearly believe that there is a need to begin planning for constitutional change.”

President of Sinn Féin McDonald was an integral figure at the Fermanagh event, and recently told Sky News that she thinks a referendum on Irish unity is ‘not so far away’.

The Dublin TD also predicted that a referendum could be on the cards by 2030.

“Let me say that is not so far away – so there’s an awful lot of work that needs to be done,” the Sinn Féin president said.

“I’ve said consistently to the government in Dublin that they really need to take possession of this conversation that’s now under way right across Ireland.

“They need to give it a structure and a place and of course it has to be inclusive.

Advertisement

“We want to hear from every voice, including those for whom reunification would not be their first option – those who go out and campaign for the union.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition