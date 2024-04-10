Lisnaskea legend laid to rest

THERE was a huge outpouring of grief and sadness yesterday (Tuesday) as local GAA legend Gerry McElroy was laid to rest.

Hundreds of mourners turned out from across the county and further afield to bid farewell to the former Lisnaskea Emmetts and Fermanagh GAA stalwart at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Mr McElroy’s death came nearly two years after the passing of his wife Ursula on April 11, 2022, and at his Requiem Mass, Parish Priest Canon Fr Jimmy McPhillips, said: “Death cannot stop true love all it can do is delay it for a while.

“I thought about this on Saturday last when the terrible news came through that Gerry had died. The picture of himself and Ursula back together again now is a very strong image.”

Mr McElroy, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6 at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his family, worked for McCaffrey & Sons Quarry in Derrylin and had arranged for his organs to be donated in the event of his death.

