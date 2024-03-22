+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineTragic Kelly laid to rest in Lisnaskea

Tragic Kelly laid to rest in Lisnaskea

Posted: 11:09 am March 22, 2024

The funeral has taken place at Holy Cross Church today of young Lisnaskea woman Kelly Lynch.

Originally from Fermanagh and living in Armagh, the 23-year-old passed away in Monaghan last weekend in tragic circumstances.

Heartbroken mourners made their way into the church to the backdrop of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ this morning, for funeral Mass celebrated by Fr Jimmy McPhillips PP.

Fr Jimmy said the Lynch and Gilroy families had suffered “a devastating week” when there was “so much uncertainty still surrounding” Kelly’s death. However, he added the family had been “surrounded by so much love and comfort” from the community. He described Kelly as “a devoted daughter, doting sister, adored granddaughter, and loyal friend”, who was happiest with family, and urged her loved ones to take comfort in their happy memories.

Kelly is survived by her parents Julieanne and Seán, siblings Kristopher, Matthew, Rory, Poppy and Finn and grandparents Maurice and Patsy Gilroy and Bernie Lynch.

To read more on this story see next week's Fermanagh Herald.

