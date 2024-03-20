Heartbreak at death of ‘bright light’ Kelly

COMMUNITIES across Fermanagh and far beyond have been left reeling following the sudden death of much-loved young local woman Kelly Marie Lynch.

Originally from Lisnaskea and with family connections across the county, the 23-year-old passed away on Saturday in tragic circumstances. She has been described as “a beautiful soul” by her family.

Condolences and messages of sympathy have been pouring in for Kelly’s loved ones, with the local community rallying around to help her family in their time of grief. At the time of writing yesterday (Tuesday) a fundraising drive to help pay for her funeral already had reached almost £3,000.

Set up by her aunt Pamela McCormack to help her parents Seán and Julieanne, the donation page on website Go Fund Me said Kelly’s “sudden passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.”

“Kelly was not just a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin, she was a bright light in all of our lives,” wrote Ms McCormack.

“Her laughter, compassionate heart, and love touched everyone in her life. She had dreams and a future filled with endless possibilities, but tragically, those dreams have been cut short.”

Kelly, who is the granddaughter of Maurice and Patsy Gilroy and Bernie and the late Sam Lynch, will be reposing at her late residence in Gilford, Armagh today (Wednesday) until removal tomorrow to arrive at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea for 4pm until 7pm.

She will be laid to rest following funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

