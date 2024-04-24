In appreciation of two beloved Belleek friends

Last week the Belleek and Fermanagh community were shocked and saddened at the sudden death of local businessman, Patsy McCauley. Among those mourning was well-known UTV journalist Paul Clarke, who has written to the ‘Herald to express his sorrow at both Mr McCauley and the late Francie McDonnell, who passed away four years ago.

Dear Editor,

IT IS always a shock when someone dies, particularly when that death is unexpected. Last week, my dear friend Patsy McCauley, died. We had been friends for over 40 years.

Patsy, and another friend, the late Francie McDonnell, introduced me to Belleek, in the early eighties. I have never forgotten it.

I was cruising on Lough Erne. The limit of navigation was Belleek. I walked from the jetty into the village to buy some provisions. At that time, Francie ran the local butcher, McDonnell Meats; and Patsy ran The Corner Shop.

We hit it off immediately! Since the 1970s, I’ve been an adopted son of Fermanagh. Belleek became something of an adopted home. On my many visits, I never wanted for a bed.

Patsy and Francie were pillars of that society. They were unpaid ambassadors. Nothing was too much trouble. In the worst of times – and in the best – they flew the flag for Fermanagh, and specifically, Belleek.

Patsy was also the local undertaker. I always said that he would be responsible for my funeral. Alas, that will not now happen…

When I attended Patsy’s Requiem Mass in Belleek, last Friday, I was present at two funerals. Francie McDonnell, died four years ago. Covid travel restrictions made it impossible to be there, in person. So, I had to watch that Mass, online. I now feel that I have paid my respects to both men, in a way which was fitting, by attending their Requiems. They now lie in the same row in St. Patrick’s churchyard in Belleek.

To their widows, Dolores and Siobhan, and their respective children, I thank you for allowing me to share Patsy and Francie with you.

PAUL CLARK UTV BELFAST