Shock at death of much-loved Patsy McCauley

THE Belleek community has been left shocked and deeply saddened following the sudden death of local funeral director and hugely respected Patsy McCauley.

Mr McCauley (74) passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, April 16.

Operating from its base at Keenaghan in Belleek, Mr McCauley was a dedicated and committed undertaker in the area, serving the community for over 50 years.

He was a source of comfort and a loyal friend to many residents in their time of need following bereavement.

For many years, Mr McCauley ran a grocery shop with his wife Dolores in the Belleek village.

Through his work there, he formed a close friendship with a number of the local residents and always took time to chat and share stories with his customers.

Mr McCauley was a proud Belleek man and the community was central to his way of life.

He helped out with various community initiatives when he could and he recently teamed up as a sponsor with the Belleek Development and Heritage Group as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Mr McCauley was a member of the Erne Gaels Belleek GAA club. He enjoyed spending time at Páirc na hEirne and helped out the club whenever he could.

He is survived by his wife Dolores and his son Matthew.

At the time of going to press, funeral arrangements were still to be confirmed.

