Sadness at death of well-known Peter Lunney

THE late Peter Lunney was laid to rest last week at his family’s ancestral grave, in the shadow of Molly Mountain.

It was a fitting send-off for Peter, who was born in Molly on April 29, 1960, one of Francis and Josephine Lunney’s large family of ten.

Despite being born within the borders of Kinawley parish, he always had a tremendous affinity with Derrylin, having attended St Ninnidh’s PS and St Aidan’s High School.

Advertisement

“So he naturally gravitated to Derrylin, walking the Doon road with his lifelong friends John and Frank Maguire,” said Fr Maurice McMorrow at his Requiem Mass.

Having a love of farming, he first attended Greenmount Agricultural College, learning innovative farming methods.

After working in Ballymoney, he returned home, devoting his energy to further developing their land along with his father and brother John.

Peter married Rita Teague in St. Dymnpa’s Church, Dromore in September 1985, settling at Doon Road, Molly, where they raised their family of six.

Possessing a strong work ethic and keen business acumen, he set up and ran, along with Rita and brother Tony, Erne Concrete Pumping in 1998, rapidly expanding it into a large business concern. He also became engaged in exploring new areas in the renewable economy, establishing Eco Tyres together with Tony in 2011.

Ahead of his time with a long-term strategy in mind, his interest in the green economy further expanded with Tony and Kevin’s input into wind farms now a familiar sight on Molly Mountain.

As the pumping business moved into the younger generation, he returned to his first love, the sheep and the cattle, “happiest there together with his sheepdog ‘mate’ and brother Frank”.

Advertisement

He was described by Fr. McMorrow as having a cool, collected, calm demeanour “with great respect for others, which he transmitted to his children”; adding; “one of his most endearing attributes, of course, was his strong faith, his life would have been shaped by his Catholic ethos”.

Peter is survived by his wife Rita (nee Teague), sons Gareth (Caroline), Ryan (Amanda), Eunan (Lisa), Jerome and Oran, daughter Elaine (Antoine), brothers Tommy (Derry), Owen (Belfast), James (Dublin), John (Belturbet), Frank (Belfast), Tony (Ballyconnell) and Kevin (Kinawley), sisters Mary (Newcastle) and Eileen (Coleraine), grandchildren Rian and Joanna.

Following Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition