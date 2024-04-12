Blue coat parking problems continue in Enniskillen

THERE has been widespread anger this week as the new off-street parking continues to cause chaos.

At the start of the month a new parking system was introduced by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, but it seems to be having some “teething problems.”

The enforcement parking service is provided by Marston Holding Ltd and is used within the Council’s off-street car parks across the entire district.

Many drivers have been parking their cars and paying through the RingGo app, only to return to find a parking fine on their windscreen.

This happened to Laverne Millar who parks in the same car park in Enniskillen everyday.

“I can accept there can be teething problems but it started last week so they should have sorted some out,” she said.

“I was there from 9.30am to 2.30pm and the cost has about doubled, I also noticed eight other cars in the same small car park with tickets. The girl on the phone was very pleasant but informed me I still had to send proof and the ticket to challenge it, even though they could see I was parked OK.”

Others have taken to social media to express issues they have found with the system.

One person said, “I tried to set it up, but it would not accept the code, tried a resend and was told me I had reached my limit and try tomorrow.”

While others have noticed hidden fees.

“I’ve just checked my parking and was overcharged at Eden Street. It seems they charge extras for SMS confirmation etc… Going to use coins from now on,” another said.

Speaking about the app’s introduction at car parks across NI, Peter O’Driscoll, managing director at RingGo, said the app was “fast and convenient.”

“The current trend towards a more cashless society across the UK means that more and more drivers are choosing to use their mobile phones to pay for parking,” he said.

“Through the RingGo app, we hope to provide a fast and convenient solution which will drive future efficiencies for Irish councils and bring increased choice and flexibility for Irish drivers.”

Parking complaints, including Parking Charge Notice (PCN) appeals, will be dealt with by NSL, part of Marston (Holdings) Ltd through the following contact 0333 0068 351.

For more information visit www.fermanaghomagh.com/carparks.

