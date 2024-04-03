+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePay rise for Pilgrim Food Masters workers
Workers at Pilgrim's Food Masters in Enniskillen are set for a pay rise.

Pay rise for Pilgrim Food Masters workers

Posted: 3:14 pm April 3, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

WORKERS at Pilgrim’s Food Masters in Enniskillen have agreed an inflation-busting pay rise, with the boost being lauded as a trade union victory.

Members of union Unite at the processing factory, which was formerly Kerry Foods, have ended their industrial dispute with bosses after accepting a pay rise of £1.02 per hour. The new offer was made after the workers previously rejected a proposed increase of 85p per hour.

The increase, which come into affect from the start of April, will mean a 9.3 percent rise for the lowest paid workers at the plant, while it will see team leaders getting a 7.6 percent increase, while it will be a 5.6 percent increase for engineers. Unite has noted all of the increases are above the rate of inflation.

Advertisement

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham welcomed the news, “Pilgrims is a highly profitable and rapidly expanding company whose success is built from the efforts of its employees.

“Workers have succeeded in obtaining an above-inflation pay improvement and a significant improvement on what was initially offered through their readiness to take strike action.

“This outcome demonstrates once again the importance of strike-ready workplaces to win real improvements for workers.”

The latest recorded accounts from Pilgrim Food Masters UK Ltd reported a huge sales increase in 2022 – jumping from £123.7 million to £334.1 million on the year with operating profit rising from £19.8 million to £25.9 million.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Newtownbutler Chinese proves to be a cracker Fermanagh minors floored by suspected food poisoning Plans in place for St Patrick’s Day in Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:14 pm April 3, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA