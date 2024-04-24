A trip back in time with Fermanagh Pride

Fermanagh Pride, pictured with special guest Gypsy Darling, is holding a range of events in the run up to September’s celebrations, including 90s/00s ‘Mixtape’ disco at the Gasworks.

WITH plans well underway for Fermanagh’s first Pride weekend, the hard-working organising team behind is also getting set for a range of events help raise funds for the September celebration.

On Saturday, May 11 Fermanagh Pride will be holding a 90s/00s ‘mixtape disco’ at the Gasworks in Enniskillen, from 8pm-late.

Complete with nostalgic hits, games, a balloon drop, and much more, the night will also see the return of special guest Gypsy Darling.

The event has an entry fee of £5 that will go towards funding the planned first Pride weekend, which takes place from September 6 and 7 this year.

“It’s open to everybody, there should be a wee bit of something for everyone,” said Fermanagh Pride wellbeing officer, Geraldine McGovern, who added anyone coming along was welcome to dress up in their best ‘90s or ‘00s threads if they wanted.

Geraldine said the May 11 disco was not only a vital fundraising event for Pride, but was also part of the team’s plan to provide members of the local LGBT community with events and activities throughout the year.

“We’re all so mindful that we don’t want our events to just be nights out partying, we do other things as well,” Geraldine continued.

“For example, with have an LGBT walking group that runs every Wednesday. We have two slots, 10am and 6pm. People can come freely, you don’t have to sign up. It starts at the South West College and we go around the Wide Awake Way.

We’ve noticed are numbers going up with that.

“I think it’s really important to run things that promote positive mental health.

“It’s safe and inclusive, and it just means people can come together on a Wednesday.”

Pride has plenty of other plans in the pipeline for over the summer, with preparations being made for both a comedy night and a wellbeing event, for example.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.