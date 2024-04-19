SWC chief welcomes pay deal for local lecturers

THE news that lecturers are set to join teachers in Fermanagh and accept an improved pay settlement was music to the ears of the principal and chief executive of South West College in Enniskillen.

Celine McCartan said she was “pleased that an improved pay offer was tabled to lecturers’ trade unions” after the offer was endorsed by the Minister for the Economy, Conor Murphy.

“The pay offer demonstrates the shared commitment from the Minister, College Principals and Chairs from each of Northern Ireland’s six Further Education colleges to recognise lecturers for their dedication, valuable and vital contribution to learners in delivering upon Ministerial priorities,” Ms McCartan said.

“The offer will also support a move towards pay parity with teachers and help ensure that the FE sector is an attractive career proposition for those considering a teaching pathway.

“I hope that this improved offer will be accepted by our lecturers and if so, that they can receive this deserved increase in their pay as soon as possible.”

The University and College Union (UCU), which represents the majority of lecturers in Further Education, also welcomed the revised offer. It had previously rejected an offer of five per cent plus a non-consolidated payment of £1,500 after surveying its members who voted by 96 per cent to reject it as ‘derisory.’

“The revised offer of 8.4 per cent plus £1k on all salary points marks a significant step in the right direction to closing the education pay gap with schoolteachers,” UCU Northern Ireland Official, Katharine Clarke, said.

“There is still work to be done on pay and other contractual reform, but the UCU is confident all parties wish to see progressive settlements for the hard-working staff in colleges.

“The UCU has today opened a ballot of its members on the revised offer with a recommendation to accept.”

Last week Ireland’s five main teaching unions accepted a pay offer that will increase their starting salary by over 24 per cent and bring wages on a par with England.

The pay settlement includes a rise in the starting salary for teachers in Northern Ireland to £30,000.

