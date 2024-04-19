+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineEnoch Burke’s family protest in Fermanagh
SPEAKING OUT… A protest was held by members of Enoch Burke’s family in Enniskillen.

Enoch Burke’s family protest in Fermanagh

Posted: 2:17 pm April 19, 2024

ALMOST two years after he was first imprisoned for contempt of court following an alleged dispute involving a transgender student, Enoch Burke’s family turned out in protest in Enniskillen.

In September 2022, Mr Burke was suspended from Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath following a disciplinary process.

The secondary school teacher, who is an Evangelical Christian, was suspended following an alleged dispute involving a transgender student.

Mr Burke has since spent over 300 days in custody for contempt of court, after he refused to stay away from the premises of his former school.

On Thursday, representatives of the Burke family held a protest in Enniskillen. They hoisted banners saying ‘Enock Burke Jailed for his Christian belief’ and ‘Transgenderism exalted above Christian belief’.

Recently, Mr Burke received an official caution for bad behaviour while he has been in jail in Mountjoy Prison.

