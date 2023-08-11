Sadness at the death of ‘true blue’ Sean

THE late Sean Martin, formerly of Mountain View in Kinawley, was remembered at his Requiem Mass as a ‘true blue’ whose commitment to family, football and faith was unwavering.

Mr Martin, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, surrounded by his family.

At his Requiem Mass at St Naile’s Church, Kinawley, on Monday, chief celebrant Fr Brian D’Arcy recalled that Mr Martin was a true ‘country man’ who had a ‘happy devilment’ personality.

From an early age, Mr Martin was known to be a hard worker. He received his early education at St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin, where he was the school’s first Head Boy, in 1973.

With a keen interest in figures and arithmetic, Mr Martin moved to Belfast to undergo further education, but due to ‘The Troubles’ which were active in the city at that time, he returned home.

He then put his mathematic talents to good use in his hometown, becoming a highly respected insurance man, who helped many local people with their books and affairs.

In his later years, he become a postman where he enjoyed meeting and talking to the local community members during his daily run.

Alongside his brother Eugene, Mr Martin had a profound love for him homeplace, and Fr D’Arcy recalled that his love of farming was ‘exemplified by his cherished’ blue Ford tractor which he cared for deeply.

Mr Martin was a committed family man and he appreciated the memories which he made with his wife Patricia, his six children and his eight grandchildren.

During his 45 years of marriage, the couple enjoyed many happy times and their special occasions were remembered in a range of framed pictures, which sat pride of place in their home.

In 1993, the family experienced a ‘great sorrow’ whenever their son, Stephen, passed away following a short illness.

Faith played a key role during that time for Mr Martin. The family enjoyed sharing their memories of Stephen, while the Sacred Heart lamp, shone brightly in their sitting room.

Gaelic football played an important partin Mr Martin’s life and he undertook a number of different positions in his beloved Kinawley Brian Boru’s club.

In his early years, he played football for underage Kinawley teams, before representing the club at adult level. Following his playing days, he coached a number of different teams at underage and adult level.

Mr Martin was a committed club members and he spent many years on the executive committee, acting as club chairman. The Kinawley GFC club paid tribute to the ‘great character;.

“Sean (Martin) was a wonderful servant to the entire community, putting a lot of time into various parish groups over the years.

“Sean will have left wonderful memories with so many; good fun, a gentleman who enjoyed the comradery of club and community. A great character that will be missed by all.”

Mr Martin was known for his love of Manchester United and he enjoyed the banter with his sons and grandsons, who are devout Liverpool supporters.

Mr Martin is survived by his wife Patricia, his sons John (Lisa), Kevin (Gemma), Paul (Lisa), Noel (Danielle) and his daughter Jolene (Ciaran). He is predeceased by his son Stephen.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Naile’s Church, Kinawley, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.