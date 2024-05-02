Work continues at Fermanagh recycling centre

ALL GOING TO PLAN… Work is ongoing at Drummee Recycling Centre in Enniskillen.

EXTENSIVE work and development is ongoing at Drummee Recycling Centre as the Council aims to have the project completed ‘as planned by October’.

While Drummee Recycling Centre remains operation, major development works have been carried out at the Enniskillen landfill site in a bid to make the facility a more efficient and sustainable place.

Dromore firm McCusker Contracts Ltd is in charge of the process. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council reports that significant improvements have been carried out.

“The construction of a new Waste Transfer Station at Drummee is a key milestone in the planned closure of the landfill site at the same location later this year,” said Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

“It demonstrates the [Fermanagh and Omagh District] Council’s commitment to and investment in high quality, sustainable resource and waste management.”

The Council reports that work commenced at Drummee Recycling Centre in January. It has remained open throughout the redevelopment process.

“On-site activity commenced in January and the Council is working closely with its technical advisors and contractor, McCusker Contracts Ltd, to complete the project as planned by October 2024,” they said.

“The works to date have included significant excavation and earthworks, foundation construction and concrete pouring, drainage and steel superstructure.

“The project has already provided opportunities for sustainable resource management with ‘cut and fill’ operations providing aggregate stockpiles for reuse within the site.

“Precast concrete walls from the former Newtownbutler police station will be re-purposed to create material storage bays.”

