Fermanagh dog Ollie’s back on the road to recovery

LOOKING GOOD... Ollie the dog is in much better health today.

THE shocking tale of an emaciated dog broke people’s hearts last month, but it looks like there will be a happy ending to the story.

Fermanagh Herald readers were left heartbroken after Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary revealed the alarming pictures of ‘Ollie’ who had been severely neglected.

The Ballinamallard-based organisation launched an online fundraiser to support the ‘round-the-clock care’ needed to nurse him back to health, and in just a month they have witnessed a huge transformation.

“Ollie is making great progress. He has been treated for his ear mite infection, parasitic skin infection, alopecia, and pressure sores. He’s having ongoing treatment for his bowel problems and he’s on steroids for his foot,” Lindsey Peters, a Trustee at Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, explained.

“He’s on medication for his anaemia and is doing well. He will undergo surgery for his eye infections and cherry eye very soon when they feel he is fully up to it.

“He will also undergo quite a bit of dental work, because of the starvation his teeth are in bad shape, but again we will need to wait until he’s fully fit to go through surgery.”

Ms Peters also paid tribute to Ollie’s fosterer whose around-the-clock care for the dog “has been amazing.”

“He came to us at 13kg in weight and as of April 4, he was 23kg. The weight gain has been a long process as he’s had to be fed small amounts regularly. The weight gain is such an achievement and we are so happy with his progress,” Ms Peters said.

“We are so saddened to think dogs and cats are so badly mistreated and have recently had two more cases in the sanctuary where we are nursing dogs back to health.”

She also revealed that the organisation was inundated daily with abandoned animals. Most of the country’s rescues are full and so they are getting calls from everywhere country for help.

“We are also full now with a waiting list but are always willing to help any welfare case like Ollie’s that comes along,” Ms Peters said.

“Our followers [on Facebook] have been amazing in helping to raise funds and as long as that continues we will be in a position to help all the sick and abandoned dogs and cats in the future.”

The Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary has rehomed over 1,000 cats and dogs over the past five years.

Donations can be made following the links on Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary Facebook page.