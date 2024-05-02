Fermanagh man accused of GBH and assault

A LISNASKEA man has appeared in court on multiple assault charges including one of a serious nature which allegedly occurred last year.

Ryan Copeland (24) from Carrowshee Park is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male as well as lesser assaults on two other males.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on November 26 2023.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Copeland on continuing bail to return to court on June 3.

