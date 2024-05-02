Conor McGregor shows interest in the Slieve Russell

INTERESTED… Former UFU champion Conor McGregor has hinted he’s interested in buying the Slieve Russell Hotel.

IRISH billionaires are set to go head -to-head once more as the award-winning Slieve Russell Hotel has returned to the market, with a €35 million (£30 million) price tag.

Built and formerly owned by Fermanagh business tycoon Seán Quinn in 1992, the Ballyconnell became one of the leading hotels in Ireland, hosting hundreds of weddings and events on an annual basis.

The 224-bedroom hotel was taken over by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) in 2011. It’s one of the final two hospitality assets, formerly owned by Mr Quinn, still in the hands of liquidators of IBRC.

After speculation that the Slieve Russell Hotel was going to be put up for sale, the Balyconnell-based establishment has finally been placed on the market.

The four-star golf resort will attract plenty of interest from property tycoons and the Herald previously reported that UFC champion Conor McGregor was interested in the Slieve Russell Hotel.

“What’s the hotel up there? Slieve… The Slieve… I was looking at it, I was looking at it,” said Mr McGregor, in a video shot in the ‘The Black Forge Inn’ in Dublin.

“You know what? He [Seán Quinn] supported his people. He supported his people,” said the Dublin man, “I’ve a lot of respect for him. But I was looking at that hotel. It’s up for sale at the minute.”

McGregoris a leading contender to take over the Slieve Russell Hotel. He already owns two pubs in Dublin and he’s invested in a number of other different business sectors.

It’s also been reported that former Dragons Den panelist from Monaghan, Seán Gallagher, had taken interest in the hotel.

According to The Currency, Mr Gallagher has appointed Tom Barrett, the director of hotels and leisure at Savills, to advise his bid.

