Singer Sean Magee’s single hits one million streams

HAPPY MAN… Sean Magee’s ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ single hit over one million streams on Spotify.

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading musicians has said he’s ‘absolutely buzzing’ after his recently released single hit over one million streams on Spotify.

Former Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann champion, Sean Magee, took a major step in his music career last year by launching his debut single ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’.

Written by legendary folk singer Christy Moore, the talented guitarist put his own stamp on ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ and he went down a big hit with his ever-growing fan base.

“I am absolutely buzzing and can’t believe so many people have listened to ‘Tippin it up to Nancy’ on Spotify,” he said, after it was confirmed that his new track had hit one million streams online.

The Fermanagh talent also teased fans that he’s going to be releasing new music by saying ‘keep your ears peeled for a new single coming very soon’.

It’s been a busy time for the All-Ireland Fleadh winner who recently headlined a number of gigs in the United States of America over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

On Saturday, March 16, the Fermanagh singer and musician kicked off his tour of New York with a gig at Haswell Greens, on West 52nd Street.

For St Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17, Magee celebrated the Irish celebration in style with a big show at The Wild Goose in Roosevelt Avenue Queens.

At the weekend, Magee was one of the headline acts at the popular and much-anticipated OTB Festival in Buncrana.

