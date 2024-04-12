Caritas choir hosts a night at the musicals

A spectacular night of music is on the way as the Caritas choir presents A Night at the Musicals.

The musical treat takes place on April 18 at 8pm in the Ardhown Theatre and promises to be full of songs from stage and screen, young and old.

The talented Caritas was formed in 2014 and is known as “the choir with the big heart” due to their kindness and generosity when it comes to raising money for local charities. The night of performances will present a variety of local musical talent under the guidance of Helen Hamill.

The show to remember will feature many choral performances, and will include talented ensembles and soloists from within the mixed-voice choir.

The choir are busy working hard to perfect their choral pieces, which they look forward to sharing with the audience.

As the concert gets closer the choir are excited to get on stage and show of their beautiful voices and their close knit community which brings magic to the music.

If you wish to attend a night filled with your favourite songs from the biggest shows, you can secure your seats by visiting the Ardhowen website or by visiting or calling the Ardhowen Box Office.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007