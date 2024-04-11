+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Nathan Carter and new band set for Enniskillen pub!
BIG GIG… Nathan Carter’s concert at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum has been a sell-out.

Nathan Carter and new band set for Enniskillen pub!

Posted: 2:30 pm April 11, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter and his newly formed band Ceol is set to headline a major gig in Pat’s Bar in Enniskillen tomorrow night (Friday).

Following Carter’s sold-out concert at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, the Liverpudlian and his brother Jake (Carter) and popular band Ceol will perform to a packed Pat’s Bar.

Over the past number of years, Carter has formed a close relationship with the pupils and staff at Willowbridge School in Enniskillen. The concert is aiming to raise money for the school.

“Nathan (Carter) has sung in Willowbridge School for the last number of years at Christmas and they’re looking to finish a play park area at the school,” said an organiser for the charity concert.

“Nathan thought this would be a great project to get involved in some fundraising.”

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the event at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, with Country music star Lisa McHugh set to perform a segment on the night.

