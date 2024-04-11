DV8 Celebrate in Magees . . . Marcella Scallon, Janette Mc Manus and Karen Tierney. 'Our Jeanette' as she is affectionately known around Kinawley is a Fermanagh Ladies player and has worked in many Primary Schools around the County as a PE Coach.
Flashback Friday
Posted: 10:31 am April 11, 2024
Party pics from 14 years ago. Can you spot yourself or anyone your know?
Enniskillen Town 'Day at the Races in 'The Hollow' . . . cashiers for the day were Shamien Flanagan, Lisa Cassidy and enthusiastic Town supporter Norma Branley. Many of know Shamien as an efficent, friendly and caring Auxiliary Nurse at 'The Erne'.
Town mid-fielder Brenda Rogers with Lisa Curran and Sean Morris.
At the Races . . . Teri Dundon, Sonia Rogers and Belinda Dickie with Daniel Mc Intyre. Belinda is Town player Daniel's mum.
Happy Man Joe Leonard celebrating his 25th Birthday in 'The Corner' with Emma and Michelle Reilly and Tracey Boyle with Mellissa Robiinson. Let's face it Joe the Ladies have you spoiled, but you must deserve it.
