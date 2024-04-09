Mannok makes it mark with award

AWARDS GALORE... Catriona McGorman (Mannok Continuous Improvement Practitioner) is presented the Operational Excellence award at the Manufacturing Excellence Awards by host Colm O’Regan.

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading companies said they were ‘delighted’ after they scooped a major award at a celebration night for manufacturing firms in Dublin.

Representatives from Ireland’s top manufacturing businesses recently descended to the Radisson Blu, Golden Hall in Dublin for the hugely prestigious and popular Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2024.

Fermanagh-based Mannok was one of the big winners on the night, scooping up the Operational Excellence Award at a night of glitz and glamour in Dublin.

Chief Operating Officer at Mannok, Kevin Lunney, said that the Fermanagh firm was pleased to receive the recognition.

“We are delighted to have won this prestigious award at the inaugural Manufacturing Excellence Awards,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate the Operational Excellence team, and the wider Mannok team on this achievement.

“I would also like to congratulate the Energy team on being shortlisted as finalists which is also wonderful recognition.

“We are very proud to have the company recognised with some of the most successful businesses across the country,” added Mannok’s Chief Operating Officer.

