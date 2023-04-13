Glynn grabs first goal for Larne

MICHEÁL Glynn scored his first goal for Larne in the NIFL Premiership play-off game on Friday in their 2-0 victory over Glentoran.

Since signing for Larne in January, the Derrygonnelly made has been a regular starter for Tiernan Lynch’s team, who sit top of the NIFL Premiership table.

On his 13th appearance for the club, Glynn confidently unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net, after Paul O’Neill laid the ball off to the waiting left-back who was stationed just outside the box.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0