Glynn grabs first goal for Larne
Michéal Glynn, Larne FC Photo: Jamie Brennan/Larne FC

Glynn grabs first goal for Larne

Posted: 2:00 pm April 13, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

MICHEÁL Glynn scored his first goal for Larne in the NIFL Premiership play-off game on Friday in their 2-0 victory over Glentoran.

Since signing for Larne in January, the Derrygonnelly made has been a regular starter for Tiernan Lynch’s team, who sit top of the NIFL Premiership table.

On his 13th appearance for the club, Glynn confidently unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net, after Paul O’Neill laid the ball off to the waiting left-back who was stationed just outside the box.

Posted: 2:00 pm April 13, 2023
Enniskillen land under 14 league title

Enniskillen captured the division 1 league title against a hard working Derrygonnelly side in Belcoo on Tuesday evening.

Local legends are inaugurated into Fermanagh and Western Hall of Fame

The great and good of the Fermanagh and Western gathered in the Killyhevlin on Friday evening for their annual...

