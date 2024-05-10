The Tumbling Paddies prepare for Donegal Rally

ON STAGE… The Tumbling Paddies will provide live entertainment at the upcoming Donegal Rally.

WITH Fermanagh drivers Garry Jennings and Alastair Fisher set to cut up the top at the Donegal Rally, one of the county’s top bands will be providing live music at the major sporting event.

Hundreds of motorsport fans are expected to flock to Donegal later this year, when the hugely popular and much-anticipated Donegal Rally takes place on Friday, June 21.

It’s recently been confirmed that The Tumbling Paddies will be taking centre stage at a special after party at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

Percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, said that the Fermanagh group is looking forward to headlining the gig at the Donegal Rally.

“We can’t wait until the Donegal Rally,” the Coa drummer told the Herald.

“I’ve been there a few times as a rally spectator and it’s a fabulous event, and one that will definitely attract a great crowd. It’s one to look forward to, that’s for sure.”

It’s been a busy time for The Tumbling Paddies, who kicked off their summer schedule in style, with a headline performance at the major ‘Countryfest’ in Monaghan.

There was plenty of local flavour at the music festival, with Fermanagh Country music star Nathan Carter and Dromore band ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ all performing at the weekend.

“We can’t wait. It’s going to be a great event,” said the drummer with The Tumbling Paddies before ‘Countryfest’.

“We’ve been lucky enough to play at ‘Countryfest’ before so we know what to expect. We’d be expecting a massive crowd and we can’t wait to perform.”

The Tumbling Paddies recently revealed that they’re going to be heading to Paris over the summer to perform during the much-anticipated Olympic Games.

“We are delighted that we will be celebrating all things Irish at this year’s Olympics in Paris,” confirmed the band.

“We will be performing live at the Team Ireland Supporters House at O’Sullivan’s by the Mill right next door to the Moulin Rouge. Can’t wait to see you there.”

