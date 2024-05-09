Food trucks hit road to success in Fermanagh

MEALS on wheels has been taken to the next level in Fermanagh with the rise of food trucks.

It’s not that new a food phenomenon, but one that’s taking off now in the county town.

Despite operating for just a year, the Crisp Shack has already built up a big following. Run by Chris Stapleton and his wife Alex, they have put their own twist on burgers and fries.

“It’s all Alex’s idea. She used to work in [American fast-food chain] Five Guys in Belfast. She was eating fries one day and thought they tasted like ready-salted crisps. The idea grew from there for crisp flavoured fries to go with the burgers,” Mr Stapleton explained.

They now have a selection of crisp seasonings to go with their fries and a variety of burgers to choose from. The burgers are also associated with crisps, for example, the smoky bacon burger is made from pulled pork and bacon.

The couple from Derrylin’s food truck can be found at Gaol Square in the county town six days a week.

“We’re trying to build up our custom here by making the food consistently good and adapting it to what Fermanagh people specifically like,” Mr Stapleton said.

“Hopefully, we can gradually grow over time and get another trailer or premises going at some point.”

Every Friday they are joined at Gaol Square by two brothers from Newtownbutler who run a travelling pizza van that has proved very popular with the punters too.

Glen McWilliams and his brother Andrew worked as a butcher and joiner by trade before deciding to buy a van and turn it into a pizza oven.

Called The Dough and Arrow Woodfired Pizza, for nearly two years they have been impressing pizza lovers across the county with their specialities.

In the van, there is everything you need for pizza making and the results have brought a great response from public events they have worked at and on local streets in the county.

Not to be outdone, local chef Adam Doherty is confident his Taco the Town experience will bring a taste of Mexico back to Enniskillen after the closure of the popular restaurant Taco Loco.

He hopes to hit the streets in 10 weeks’ time as he puts the finishing touches to his food trailer. His menu is looking to bring some “authentic Mexican flair” back to the local community.

