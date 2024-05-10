Another local contestant for Miss Northern Ireland 2024

A local girl has been selected as a finalist for Miss Northern Ireland.

In one of the final heats of the Miss NI competition Kayleigh McCarron was crowned ‘Miss Jailbird’.

The heat took place at The Jailbird Garden Bar where Miss Jailbird and Miss Cookstown were crowned on the night.

The 18-year-old student from Clogher will now go forward to the grand final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Monday 27 May and stand a chance of winning the coveted title of ‘Miss Northern Ireland 2024’.

Competition organiser Victoria Withers was ‘thrilled’ to be at the heat.

“It was the perfect venue to continue the search this year and a brilliant day was had by all,” she said.

“Cookstown had a strong calibre of girls who entered, once again it was a fabulous day and a huge congratulations to the winning girls and a big thank you to all who came along.”

Last year’s winner, Kaitlyn Clarke added:

“Congratulations to Kayleigh and Erin (Miss Cookstown), My year as Miss Northern Ireland has been a dream come true.

“It is something that I will treasure forever, and I cannot thank event organiser Victoria Withers and ACA models enough for giving me this life changing opportunity.

“I would also like to thank all of my amazing sponsors for everything that they have generously provided for me this year as Miss Northern Ireland.”

