Fermanagh runners lead the way in Belfast Marathon

FOR CHARITY… From left, Liam McDonald, Amy Jones and Liam Jones cheer on Eloise McDonald, second right, who ran the Belfast City Marathon for Parkinsons UK.

A NUMBER of Fermanagh runners pulled on the trainers and pounded the pavements on Sunday as thousands of people took part in the Belfast City Marathon.

It’s estimated that over 5,000 people ran the full 26.2 mile route ran through Belfast, finishing up at Ormeau Park, where they were greeted by a large crowd of supporters and spectators.

Along with the 5,000 who completed the full marathon, over 12,500 took part in a relay event at the Belfast City Marathon, while another 1,000 completed an eight-mile walk.

A number of members of the Derrygonnelly Running Club took part in the Befast City Marathon, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides care and support to people living with cancer in Fermanagh and across the North.

One of the runners, Alan Taylor, was delighted that he was able to complete the hugely popular running event in Belfast.

“Belfast City Marathon, we got it done. Thank you to all my running buddies Mary Rutledge, Hannah Thornton, Norma Ferguson and Pat McGurn,” he posted on Facebook after the marathon.

“We started this journey 16 weeks ago under the watchful eye of Mary Rutledge. Early morning runs on a Saturday and a few runs during the week. For the rest of the crew it was their first marathon.

“We got it done and everyone done fantastic. We have made so many happy memories during our 16 weeks training and I know it will not stop there for them.

“We have all raised a brilliant amount for Macmillan cancer. The experience is great,” he added.

Derrygonnelly woman, Eloise McDonald, was one of the many participants from Fermanagh who took part in the Belfast City Marathon.

She teamed up a work colleague, Robert Doran, and completed the hugely popular event for Parkinson’s UK, raising £768 for the non-profit organisation.

