Junior Gala makes a welcome return at The Forum

Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club held their first Junior Gala in three years on Sunday with 143 swimmers aged 8-13 competing at the event.

Swimmers and their families travelled from nine other swimming clubs from across the province, with many of them competing for the first time.The Lakelanders’ swimmers racked up a haul of 29 medals and almost 100 PBs on the day.

Gold medals were achieved by Martha McCreesh (11), 50m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly; Ava Neal (12), 50m Breaststroke; Emma Speer (11), 100m Breaststroke; Sophie Hanna (10), 100m Individual Medley and Darragh Collins (11), 100m Breaststroke.

The medals continued to flow with silver awarded to Emma Speer (11), 50m Breaststroke; Ava Neal (12), 100m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle; Jessica Miller (11), 100m Breaststroke; Mirko Man (11), 100m Backstroke; Luke Lannon (12), 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly; Arlen Cassidy (8), 50m Breaststroke and Fionn Brewster (9), 50m Breaststroke.

