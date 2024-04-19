Fermanagh man denies assisted living facility burglary

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE man is to contest charges of contravening a court order as well as unlawfully entering a supported living facility.

Emmet Rice (25) from Tattinderry Heights is charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on October 1 last year by having contact with a vulnerable person which he was prohibited from doing.

It is further alleged on the same date he entered a Fermanagh assisted living facility as a trespasser and stole a quantity of alcohol.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded on continuing bail terms to attend for a contested hearing on May 1.

