+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man denies assisted living facility burglary
court

Fermanagh man denies assisted living facility burglary

Posted: 2:19 pm April 19, 2024

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE man is to contest charges of contravening a court order as well as unlawfully entering a supported living facility.

Emmet Rice (25) from Tattinderry Heights is charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on October 1 last year by having contact with a vulnerable person which he was prohibited from doing.

It is further alleged on the same date he entered a Fermanagh assisted living facility as a trespasser and stole a quantity of alcohol.

Advertisement

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded on continuing bail terms to attend for a contested hearing on May 1.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

O’Dowd outlines new measures to cut MOT waiting times Woman admits theft of pyjamas Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan welcomes school uniform cap

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:19 pm April 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA