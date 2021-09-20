Killyhevlin expansion to create up to 20 new jobs

One of Fermanagh’s best known hotels, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, is gearing up for a major expansion following a bumper summer of bookings.

It’s expected up to 20 new jobs could be created as part of the expansion plans by the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges, which has been almost entirely booked up throughout the summer as the staycation boom continues to attract visitors to Fermanagh.

Occupancy rates at the Enniskillen hotel have been at almost 100 percent the whole way through from May through to August, and demand still remains strong going into the autumn and winter months.

With this continued success in mind, the Killyhevlin is launching six luxury self-catering woodland lodge, complete with private patios with hot tubs, as part of a £1.5 million investment.

Bought by the Watson family in 1976, the hotel also recently completed a major refurbishment of its 71 luxury hotel bedrooms, and will be marking its anniversary milestone by with a special staycation offer that will see guests given a £45 complimentary dining voucher for its Kove Restaurant or Lakeside Grill.

“We are really delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate 45 years in business after what has been a very testing and extremely difficult year for the tourism sector,” said directors Jacqueline Wright and Leigh Watson in a joint statement announcing the expansion.

“Our professional team at Killyhevlin have been dedicated to completing this investment project and opening the new luxury Woodland Lodges which are a beautiful addition to our Self-Catering Lodge collection. Following recent new developments and increased visitor demand, we look forward to adding to our current complement of staff by welcoming applicants for numerous job opportunities at Killyhevlin.

“Throughout the years we have been dedicated to providing a unique guest experience and are delighted to offer our guests the opportunity to visit our newly refurbished guestrooms, luxury Woodland Lodges, choose between our Lakeside dining venues and enjoy wellness and relaxation at our Kalm Spa.”

Since taking over the hotel in 1976, the Watson family has always stated its commitment to maintaining a continuous improvement programme.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time ‘The Killy’, as it’s affectionately known as locally, has marked a milestone with expansion.

Five years ago when it was celebrating its ruby anniversary the hotel launched a £1 million refurbishment project, which included enhancing its public areas.

Over the years the Killyhevlin has picked up many accolades, including Hotel of the Year and Wedding Venue of the Year.

