Trust say decline in mortality since EGS removel

THE WESTERN Trust has said that mortality rates has dropped 24 per-cent since the removal of the emergency surgery.

In a report to be discussed at the council meeting on Tuesday night, the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) provided an independent report which showed the decline in deaths.

The report reads, “This most recent CHKS Independent Review (January 2026) and analysis has confirmed improved outcomes for Western Trust patients relating to the period December 2022 through to April 2025 (2 years and 5 months), showing that *Mortality has reduced by 24 per-cent, complications have reduced by 28.5 per-cent and re-admissions have reduced by 22.5 per-cent.

“These measurements reflect an improving picture in providing safer care and better recovery outcomes for patients across the Western Trust area. The CHKS have concluded: the data shows a clear and statistically significant reduction in mortality rate for emergency surgery patients following the revision to surgical services.”

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian commented, “The independent evidence covering December 2022 to April 2025 confirms that mortality for Emergency General Surgery patients has reduced by 24 per-cent. That is a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in survival. Patient safety was the reason for the temporary suspension, and the independent data demonstrates that survival outcomes have improved since that decision had to be taken.”

The Trust is fully compliant with the revised Department of Health Emergency General Surgery standards introduced in June 2022. These standards were designed to ensure that patients across Northern Ireland receive safe, specialist emergency surgical care, regardless of where they live.

Mr Guckian added, “We recognise that this remains a sensitive issue for many people. Our responsibility is to ensure that services are safe, sustainable and we deliver the best possible outcomes for the population we serve and this independent evidence shows improved survival outcomes for patients requiring Emergency General Surgery.

“In addition there are now 5.6 patients per day with emergency general surgery related issues who remain in South West Acute Hospital and receive same-day or next-day care through the Emergency Surgical Ambulatory Assessment Unit. A total of 2.5 patients per day require transfer for in-patient admission in Altnagelvin Hospital.”

The finding from the report is expected to be discussed at the Fermangh and Omagh District Council meeting on Tuesday evening.