Employment rises in Fermanagh and Omagh

THE business sector in Fermanagh and Omagh is beginning to pick up again, with a steady increase in people finding employment across the district.

According to data released by WageSight, with an analysis carried out by the Office for National Statistics, more people in the county are finding work, with a reported 46,674 people on the payroll in January.

Following on from the Covid-19 pandemic, many people, including younger residents, have been struggling to find jobs and employment in the North.

It has now been reported that employment in Fermanagh and Omagh is much improved compared to last year, with a 1.5 per-cent rise in people on a payroll in the district.

The figure for the local district ranks third out of 11 of towns and cities in the North, in a welcome boost for both residents and employers in the North.

Paul Hebden, Director of WageSight, who put the analysis together, recognises that there’s now a ‘more positive outlook’ for people living in Fermanagh and Omagh.

“Employment in Fermanagh and Omagh has improved over the past year, and recent data points to a more positive outlook,” explained Mr Hebden.

“The key question now is whether employers can sustain this momentum in the months ahead.”

Many residents in Fermanagh have found work through the Apprenticeship Action Plan, which has been put in place by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has also organised a number of job fairs, with the aim of helping people in the county find employment and realise what opportunities are available in the locality.