Fermanagh police criticise ‘checkpoint warning’ groups

POLICE in Fermanagh have criticised social media groups which warn motorists about speeding and drink-driving checkpoints.

A spokesperson for the PSNI’s Fermanagh and Omagh district said they have been ‘hearing a lot’ recently about groups on Facebook and Whatsapp which warn drivers about checkpoints in the local area.

“You might think ‘sure what’s the harm?’, it’s like flashing your lights to warn oncoming traffic about so-called ‘speed traps’ – as some would call them – but what we want you to really think about is why we do these kinds of operations in the first place.

“In 2024 and 2025 125 people were killed on Northern Ireland’s roads. 125. This year, 14 more lives have already been lost and it’s only February.”

The police spokesperson said the operations were not about ‘catching people’ or handing out fines and penalty points.

“They are about improving safety on our roads and helping to save lives that might otherwise be lost to dangerous, careless, speeding, distracted or intoxicated drivers.

“So if you aren’t worried about you or someone you love encountering a driver who is speeding, has been drinking, is distracted using their phone, or driving an unroadworthy car, then carry on sharing in these groups.

“For us, we want people to drive safely and within the law ALL THE TIME, not just because they’ve been ‘tipped off’.

“No one ever thinks that they will be affected by the loss of a loved one on the roads, until it comes to their door. Play your part in making our roads safer for everyone. It is literally a matter of life and death.”