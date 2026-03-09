Rural voices to be heard at special Newtownbutler event

A special event will be held in Newtownbutler later this month to help rural communities get their voices heard.

The Championing Rural Communities 2026: “Vision, Voice and Action” event will be held at Newtownbutler Community Centre on Thursday, March 26, at 7.30pm,

Among the organisers of the event is Barry McElduff, the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who is encouraging people to come along and make their views known.

The event will focus on strengthening rural communities across the district by creating space to raise rural issues, share ideas and develop practical solutions.

The event will feature keynote speakers:

Andrew Wright, Farm Theory NI – Local rural innovator and agri-tech advocate

Alan Mitchell, Data Science and Intelligence, FODC

Francis McCarron, Monaghan Integrated Development – Cross-border rural and economic development expert

The event will be hosted by BBC journalist Louise Cullen and will feature group and panel discussions focused on:

Rural service delivery

Connectivity

Regeneration

Rural business & entrepreneurship

Tourism opportunities

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This event has been designed to support rural communities to raise their voice, share ideas and resources, and take meaningful action to strengthen rural life across the district.”