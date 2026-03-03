+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fifteen owners had their trailers marked at the weekend event in Garrison.

Event in Fermanagh aims to tackle theft of vehicles

Posted: 7:00 am March 3, 2026

ANOTHER trailer-marking event is to be held in Fermanagh next month.

It follows the success of a similar event last weekend.

Fifteen trailers were marked at the event in Garrison which was organised by the Erne West Neighbourhood Policing Team in a bid combat the theft of trailers.

By getting their trailers marked, it deters thieves and also makes it easier to find the owners of any trailer seized by police.

Another marking event will be held in the Derrylin/Teemore area on Wednesday, April 22.

The location of the event has still to be organised.

“Bring your trailers along and get them marked. Let’s continue working together to safeguard our equipment and support our farming and rural communities,” said a spokesperson for the organisers of the event.

Posted: 7:00 am March 3, 2026
