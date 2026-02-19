How one farmer is milking a new market in Lisnaskea

In the heart of Lisnaskea, a milk vending machine is quietly changing the way people buy one of the most familiar staples in their fridge.

Behind the venture is Niall O’Callaghan, a local man who did not grow up on a farm but discovered his love of agriculture during weekends and school holidays spent helping on his uncle’s dairy and poultry enterprise just outside the town.

Those early experiences sparked a career that would take him across the world – from large dairy units in New Zealand and Scotland to operations in the Middle East and the United States.

“After finishing school, I went on to Greenmount Agricultural College, which opened the door to working abroad,” Niall told the ‘Herald.

“My placement year was spent in New Zealand on large dairy units, followed by time in Scotland managing dairy herds. I also worked in the Middle East on a 4,000-cow dairy unit and completed a full harvest season in the United States, following the grain belt from Oklahoma through to Canada.

“For the seven years before starting the business, I worked for a large dairy genetics company, providing technical reproductive support to dairy farmers. That gave me a strong understanding of how modern dairy farms operate day to day, and the challenges farmers face in staying efficient and profitable.”

For Niall, the main motivation behind launching Thirsty Cow was to produce a fresh, local product while being fully involved in every stage of the process.

“Transparency – being able to show people exactly where their milk comes from and how it’s handled – was very important to me,” he said.

“I had seen milk-vending businesses operating elsewhere and was always struck by how much better the milk tasted. The downside was that most were based on farms, which isn’t always convenient for customers.

“That’s where the idea came from. Instead of asking people to travel to the milk, why not bring the milk closer to them? If picking up fresh milk becomes part of a regular routine rather than a special trip, then it’s a model that can work long-term.”

The cows are milked twice daily. From the bulk tank, the milk is piped directly to a pasteuriser, where it is heated to 75°C for 18 seconds before being rapidly cooled.

It is then transferred straight to the vending machine, often reaching customers within hours of production.

“We don’t homogenise or standardise the milk like supermarket milk,” Niall explained. “We simply pasteurise it to ensure it’s safe for all ages, while keeping it as natural and unprocessed as possible.”

Poor milk prices were also a factor in his decision to sell directly to customers.

“Milk prices paid to farmers today are roughly at the same level as they were in 1995, while the costs of running a farm have risen significantly. Many dairy farmers are operating very close to break-even,” he said.

“In the UK and Ireland, animal welfare standards are among the highest in the world, but farmers face constant pressure from rising costs and external factors such as trade agreements which allow imports from countries with lower production standards.

“Selling directly to customers gives farmers some level of control, even if it’s only a small part of their overall output. It helps support the future of local dairy farming.”

Thirsty Cow has received a positive response, with strong backing from the local community.

“Because the shop is self-service, and we sell reusable glass bottles, there was some uncertainty about how people might respond. In reality, once customers use the machine for the first time, they quickly see how straightforward it is,” Niall said.

“A real bonus has been the reaction from children. Being able to interact with the machine, choose their flavour and watch the bottle being filled has sparked an interest in milk and where it comes from, turning a simple purchase into something more engaging.”