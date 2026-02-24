Community turns out in force in memory of Jamie

TRACTORS from across the county rolled into Derrygonnelly on Sunday afternoon for a special memorial run in honour of the late Jamie Thompson.

The annual Jamie Thompson Memorial Tractor Run, held in memory of the father-of-one who passed away suddenly in October 2023, returned bigger than ever this year, with a large convoy of tractors and trucks taking part.

Following registration at the Derrygonnelly Harps GAA grounds, the procession made its way around the village, drawing crowds of spectators who turned out to show their support and watch the impressive line of vehicles pass through the streets.

All proceeds raised from the weekend’s event will support a number of local causes, including Mindset Mental Health, Bunahone Bunnies and Derrygonnelly Harps GAA youth teams.

A spokesperson for the Thompson family said the run continues to be a meaningful way to honour Jamie’s memory.

“With this, we wanted to do something meaningful to keep Jamie’s name alive and to ensure people remember the kind soul he truly was,” they said.

“We also wanted to give back to our local community who supported us through the darkest days, weeks and months after Jamie’s death.”

See tomorrow’s Fermanagh Herald for much more coverage of the event.