Enniskillen bypass paused due to A5 legal dispute

There has been deep disappointment locally after it was confirmed work on the long-awaited A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass has been paused until a legal dispute over the A5 road is resolved, and that millions in funding for the project is to be returned as it cannot be spent this year.

After decades of unfulfilled commitments, work on the £36m 2.1km transport link finally began in 2022.

It had been hoped work would the begin last year, however in October last Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins confirmed to Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong that a legal challenge to the A5 road upgrade could delay the A4 project.

This week Minister Kimmins announced three infrastructure projects, including the Enniskillen bypass, were to be paused until the court appeal over the A5 is heard. Now Ms Armstrong has confirmed the Department for Infrastructure had handed back the funds that had already been allocated to the project.

She said she was “deeply disappointed” that the £6.6 million that had been allocated for progressing work on the project would now be returned.

“As I outlined in late 2025, this vital infrastructure initiative has been paused indefinitely while the Department appeals a court judgement on the A5 Western Transport Corridor, which failed to meet emission targets mandated by the Climate Change Act,” she said.

“This funding cut risks further delaying essential improvements to connectivity and safety in the Fermanagh. I will be seeking urgent assurances from the Minister on the next steps for the project and will work tirelessly to ensure that any withdrawn funds are fully reinstated once it receives the green light to proceed. Fermanagh deserves better than ongoing uncertainty.”

In a statment, the Department of Finance stressed the money had not been ‘withdrawn’ but had been handed back to be spent elsewhere, as it could not be spent in Fermanagh this year.

“Claims that the Finance Minister has withdrawn funding from the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass are inaccurate,” said a spokesperson.

“Ring‑fenced funding can only be used for its designated purpose. If a department cannot spend funding within the designated year for the purpose for which it has been allocated then it is returned for reallocation.

“This does not mean funding is lost; projects for which there is an Executive commitment, such as the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass will receive the funding in future years.”