Concern over further delays on A4 bypass

THE start of construction on the long-awaited A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass remains uncertain, despite previous assurances from the Minister that a contractor would be appointed and work would begin by late summer.

After decades of unrealised promises and commitments, the first diggers moved in to prepare the way for the long-awaited 2.1km transport link back in early 2022, after £2 million in funding was released for the work.

Responding to a written question from MLA Diana Armstrong asking to outline the reasons for the delay, the Minister said her department’s portfolio of major schemes was “complex”, with projects at different stages of delivery.

“My Department’s major project portfolio is complex with a range of projects at various stages of development and delivery,” Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins said.

“Every project will have its own specific considerations but in common with all Departments, I am very mindful at present of the impact of the judgement in the A5WTC project which was extremely disappointing and where I have lodged an appeal.”

The minister went on to say that it would not be appropriate for her to comment in detail on the judgement while the appeal is live.

“But, as my officials work hard to prepare for the appeal hearing, I will also take the necessary time to carefully consider the potential impact of the judgement on other projects as they move through the next stages of their delivery, which will include the A4 Enniskillen Bypass,” she added.

Diana Armstrong said that earlier this year the Minister had confirmed to her that procurement for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass was at an advanced stage, with the expectation that a contractor would be appointed to begin construction in late summer past.

“However, we are now in September, fast approaching October, and the Minister has yet to confirm when the project will start,” she said.

“It is now clear that the ripple effects from the A5 judgment will affect this much-anticipated project and that the Minister is simply buying time, raising the question of when, if ever, the A4 Southern Bypass will be completed. It’s increasingly looking like another 12 months before we see any real action taken on the scheme.

“Further delay will have a significant knock on impact on the town of Enniskillen and continue to hamper opportunities in the West. Today was an opportunity for the Minister to commit to the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass, particularly where there is no legal challenge to this project, instead the Minister has created a perfect bypass of vagueness.”