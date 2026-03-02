Professional Enniskillen Town book semi-final return

FONACAB CRAIG STANFIELD JUNIOR CUP QUARTER FINAL

Groomsport 0

Enniskillen Town Utd 4

By Jonathan Hogan

“It was a really economical, clinical, professional performance against a team with pedigree.”

That was Ryan Hanna’s verdict after Enniskillen Town booked a second successive Junior Cup semi-final on Saturday, Barry Goodwin, Haydn Love, Cathal Beacom and Darren Freeman on target in a 4-0 win over a Groomsport side who had knocked out holders Ardmore.

“First reaction is obviously absolutely delighted to be in another semi-final,” said the Town player-manager. “It’s back-to-back which should never be underestimated, and the lads are there on merit.

“I thought the performance on Saturday from start to finish was excellent. We had to show many different sides to our game to win comfortably in the end.”

It was goalless at the break, Town playing into a strong wind but still asking the more serious questions.

“First half we were facing a strong wind and I said to the lads at half-time we didn’t realise actually how good our first half was until we played with the wind in the second half and Groomsport had to face what we faced,” Hanna said.

“I thought we defended brilliantly. We did a lot of work on Groomsport, we knew a lot about them, their strengths of being particularly good in forward areas and transition but then we also knew we could expose them and we did that in the first half.”

Freeman cut in from the left and dragged narrowly wide, Goodwin was slipped through after a strong run and forced a good save, while Beacom headed just off target from a Duwayne McManus free kick.

“We were knocking on the door,” Hanna added. “Though in saying that Groomsport put us under pressure and we had to defend first and second balls well. I thought Ben [Thompson] and the back four were excellent in general, dealing with set-pieces and how we managed that part of the game.”

The breakthrough arrived on 53 minutes. Freeman drove inside and fed Conall Quinn, who slipped Goodwin through for a composed left-foot finish from seven yards.

Four minutes later it was 2-0. McManus delivered from a right-sided free-kick and Love got the touch, the ball going in off a defender and the post.

“Second half then I thought how we moved the ball in forward areas and were able to create chances quickly from set pieces was excellent,” said Hanna.

Beacom made it three on 71 minutes, reacting first after another McManus corner was tipped onto the crossbar. Freeman headed the fourth on 78 minutes, stooping low to meet Beacom’s cross after a move worked from right to left.

“Then we managed the game. We gave up very few chances throughout and it was a really economical, clinical, professional performance against a team with pedigree. It was really good and we’re looking forward to the draw now to see who we face in the semi-final.”

There was also a welcome return for James Harrigan after injury inside the last ten minutes for Town.

Next up is Tummery Athletic in the Mulhern Cup last 16 at St Michael’s Pavilion on Saturday.