Minute’s silence held in memory of Ellie Flanagan

A minute’s silence was held today for Enniskillen woman Ellie Flanagan during an event marking the official amalgamation of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid.

Speaking at the gathering in Omagh, the organisation’s new chief executive officer, Kerrie Flood, described the death of the 23-year-old as a ‘traumatic event’ for everyone involved in Women’s Aid locally and across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

A 45-year-old man is still being questioned in connection with Ellie’s death. Her body was found at a house in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

Tragic

Ellie’s death has shocked communities across the county and comes after the tragic murder of Vanessa Whyte and her two children in Maguiresbridge last year.

“It is both heartbreaking and horrific to see what has happened to Ellie and so many other women,” Ms Flood said.

“This council area is no stranger to this type of tragedy and our thoughts and our hearts are very much with Ellie’s family at this moment.

“Ellie and all of the women murdered across Northern Ireland in the past few years are with us every day in the work that we do. They are the reason we are here and why we continue supporting women and children.”

Beginning

Advertisement

The event also signalled the beginning of a new chapter for Women’s Aid across the Fermanagh and Omagh area, following the merger of the two organisations.

Ms Flood said she hoped the strengthened partnership would help address rising levels of violence against women.

“What we see particularly in Fermanagh and Omagh is a clear escalation in this type of violence,” she added.

“There is still an awful lot that needs to be done and we cannot carry out this work alone.”