Violence warning after young Enniskillen woman’s death

THE head of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid said the scale of violence against females ‘is terrifying’ after Ellie Flanagan became the 29th woman to lose her life in the North in six years.

Fermanagh has been plunged into deep shock and sadness following the death of the 23-year-old, with a murder investigation currently ongoing by police.

Kerrie Flood, CEO of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid, expressed her condolences to Ellie’s extended family, recognising the shock her death has had on the county.

“News stories will come and go, but that family is changed forever and heartbroken forever. We send our thoughts to them and we’re very much holding them in our hearts,” Ms Flood told the ‘Herald.

“Ellie is the 29th woman since March 2020 to be killed and that is not including children. That is just adult women that have been murdered in Northern Ireland.

“Any time someone dies suddenly and under such awful circumstances we are shocked. There’s a wave of shock and grief, but I also think there’s a realisation that the scale of this is terrifying.”

Stark reminder

Ellie’s death is another stark reminder of the serious danger that many females face in Fermanagh.

Ms Flood previously revealed that, over the past three years, Fermanagh Women’s Aid has supported between 250 and 390 women annually through community-based services.

The CEO of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid has urged all females who are in danger or challenging circumstances to reach out for support.

“Our focus is always on those women and children who are afraid in their own homes. We have merged recently so our concern is that those women know we have new contact information,” explained Ms Flood.

“We carry with us all of those women who are taken too soon. The names of those women are etched into the work that we do every day and we take them with us.”

Work tirelessly

While Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid continues to work tirelessly to support many females, Ms Flood has said the team are ‘hugely resilient’ and want to make a difference locally.

“For our team, they come into work on Monday to meet the woman in front of them and do what they can do and they do so much – no one works in this field without genuinely caring,” she added.

“They are hugely resilient but they shouldn’t have to be resilient at this level.

“No community should and while they’re a wonderful support to me and the women and children they protect, it’s very tough for them when we have this volume of tragedy.”

Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid can be contacted on 02882244155.