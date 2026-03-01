Josie remembered as ‘one of a kind’

THE late Josie Tierney has been remembered in Roslea for her fun, humour and community spirit.

Formerly of Tattenbar, Ms Tierney passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on February 23.

Ms Tierney was an active member of the Roslea community, working for many years in a local corner shop, O’Donnell’s.

She took an active role in a number of local events, as well as supporting many in her area.

Local business in Roslea, ‘Chew N’ Brew’, led the many tributes to Ms Tierney, remembering her as an ‘absolute character’.

“Josie was an absolute character and such a loyal customer and friend. She brought laughter through the door every single time – mad for the craic and always up for a bit of fun,” their heartfelt tribute read.

“Josie will be so deeply missed in the village and especially here with us. She was part of our everyday, part of our story, and part of the heart of this place.”

Many mourners took to social media where they shared their heartfelt memories of Ms Tierney, remembering her for kind nature and welcoming personality.

“Josie will be sadly missed in our village. She always had a smile and a chat every time we met and you never left without being in stitches at one of her jokes or funny comments,” one tribute read.

Another mourner remembered: “Josie was one of a kind, the most beautiful lady inside and out. Everyone she met, she touched the hearts of all who knew her.”

“Our community has lost a beautiful lady inside and out. You where a pleasure to have known, you always had a smile and wave in the car whoever you’d meet,” read another tribute.

Ms Tierney is survived by her son Kieran, daughter Fiona, her grandchildren, and her sisters and brothers.

She is predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter-in-law Lynn and brothers-in-law Packie and Tom.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Coonian on Wednesday, February 25, she was interred in St Tierney’s cemetery in Roslea.