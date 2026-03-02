Irvinestown woman blazing a GAA trail in France

A YOUNG Fermanagh woman is making her mark internationally after helping to establish a new Gaelic football team in France.

She now has her sights firmly set on the GAA World Games this summer.

Mairead Malone, originally from Irvinestown, has been living and working in Paris for more than three years. With a French mother and Irish father, she told the Fermanagh Herald that gaelic games had always shaped her identity.

“I grew up in Irvinestown in a dual-national household, my mother is French and my father is Irish, and Gaelic football has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” she said.

Mairead played for her home club St Molaise and later represented Fermanagh at county level.

When she moved to France, it was Paris Gaels that provided an immediate sense of belonging.

“Joining Paris Gaels gave me a sense of familiarity in a new environment,” she said.

“What struck me most was seeing non-Irish players embrace and excel in our games,” she explained.

Her involvement soon extended beyond playing.

In 2023, she was elected Ladies Football Officer with Paris Gaels, and in 2025 joined the board of the French Federation for Gaelic Games, also serving as Ladies Football Officer for Gaelic Games Europe.

This year marks a special milestone, the creation of the ‘France Irish’ Ladies Football Team, which will compete in the Open category in Waterford.

“On a personal level, I am particularly proud to have helped co-establish the France Irish Ladies Gaelic Football Team,” she said.

“The idea emerged from Irish women living in France who had represented ‘Europe’ at the 2023 World Games in Derry.

“We saw an opportunity to create something new.”

While a French national team exists for native players, the France Irish panel is made up exclusively of Irish women living in France for at least one year.

Co-founded with her friend Aisling Fee, the team represents all four provinces and more than 13 counties.

Mairead has witnessed rapid growth in the women’s game across Europe.

“In France, 90 per-cent of the 1,300 registered players are French natives,” she said.

“They’re drawn to the GAA through its strong sense of community and inclusivity.”

Beyond competition, she believes the GAA offers something deeper for Irish people abroad.

“This group of women have built lives in a new country while keeping their Irish heritage alive.

“The GAA has always been central to forming connections and finding balance.”

As July approaches, financial reality looms. The squad must cover travel, accommodation and kit costs.

“As a new team, our main challenge is sponsorship,” she said.

“We are seeking support that would help us financially while also providing visibility for businesses in both Ireland and France.

“If we want to compete consistently at the level of teams in Ireland, we need sustainable support structures in place.”

Businesses interested in supporting the team can contact Mairead at maireadmalone98@gmail.com or 07512028315.