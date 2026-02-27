60 years of growing for Fermanagh Gardening Society

JUST six people turned up at its first meeting 60 years ago. However, since then, the Fermanagh Gardening Society has grown into an important group for so many people.

The impact of the society has been recognised at a special reception organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to mark the 60th anniversary of its establishment.

Shirley Hawkes, the council’s vice-chair, welcomed members of the society to the Town Hall in Enniskillen for the reception.

“This society began with just six people,with a keen interest in gardening, brought together by the Enniskillen Rotary Club.

“Today, the society stands strong with 130 members, from all ages and all walks of life. Truly crossgenerational, this group has become a place where friendships flourish, hobbies are shared, and people learn from one another while enjoying meaningful social connections.

“The group meets once a month, and from April through to September you visit other groups, discover new gardens, and enjoy trips that many members count among the Society’s favourite moments.

“These outings have created lasting memories and strong connections, while offering valuable learning experiences that inspire new ideas and ignite creativity.”

The society is currently busy organising its annual Daffodil and Spring Flower Show.

“This year’s show, taking place on the 10th of April in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, will once again bring out the best of the District’s creativity and talent,” added Ms Hawkes.

“It is an excellent opportunity to share insome friendly competition, showcase your skills, and come together for a warm and sociable event.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the society’s President Evelyn Cruwyz, who with 55 years membership is the longest‑standing member of the Society and Vice-President, long standing member, Sam Robsinson for guiding Fermanagh Gardening Society with such dedication and heart.

“Thank you also to the entire Committee, and to all members both past and present, for your commitment and unwavering support, which make Fermanagh Gardening Society the incredible organisation it is today.”