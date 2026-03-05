Enniskillen ladies secure Ulster Women’s Premiership

WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP 1

Enniskillen 55

Ballynahinch 5

ENNISKILLEN secured the Ulster Women’s Premier League on Sunday with a hard-fought 55-5 home win against Ballynahinch, following on from a 60-0 victory over Ballymena the previous week.

Both games were played in cold, blustery conditions, with occasional showers.

Against Ballymena, the scores came from a Scarlett Keys hat-trick, two each for Lucy Thompson and Zara Flack, Sophie Meeke, Stacey Sloane and Farrah Cartin-McCloskey.

Meeke (3), Thompson and Sarah Teague added five conversions. The work rate and metres made by Kelly Beacom and Sarah Adams stood out, as did the tackling and lineout play of captain Rebecca Beacom.

While India Daley and Sophie Barrett were on Wolfhounds’ duty in the Celtic Challenge, Moya Hill returned to start the Ballynahinch game and made a massive impact on the game.

She scored two tries to cap a very strong performance. Skins also welcomed back Ciara O’Donnell and Leah Irwin after lengthy lay-offs from injury.

Despite limited game time, they managed to influence the game, with Irwin scoring two tries and four conversions, to celebrate her selection in the Irish U-21 squad for the international against Canada.

Ballynahinch defended well all game and it was only in the final quarter that Skins pulled away.

It took 25 minutes to get the first score, with hooker Katie Elliott driving over in the corner.

The irrepressible Zara Flack scored in each half, brilliantly stepping at least three defenders for the first one. Sarah Teague, with a powerful run from the ‘22, and Scarlett Keys scored the other tries for Skins.

They play Clogher Valley away on Sunday.