Clare overpower Fermanagh for NFL win in Enniskillen

Fermanagh 0-18

Clare 2-18

TWO goals, one in each half, was key for Clare as they claimed the spoils from a big National Football League game in Enniskillen on Sunday.

Both Clare and Fermanagh headed into the game at Brewster Park in need of points, with the two teams sitting at the bottom of Division Three.

Declan Bonner made four changes to his team before throw-in with Ronan McCaffrey, Joe McDade, Conor O’Hanlon and Jack Largo Elise all named to start.

The first quarter was evenly tied. McDade opened the scoring for Fermanagh, before Aaron Griffin hit back with a point for Clare.

McCaffrey and Eoin Cleary then traded scores, before the Erne men struck for their first two pointer when O’Hanlon fired over from range.

Then Clare began to dominate with Brian McNamara pointing to reduce the gap to one.

Clare then struck for a goal, capitalising on a poor pass in the Erne attacking line. They raced down the pitch and the ball was played to the lively Griffin who slotted past Jack Kelly.

Mark McInerney then opened his account for the day with a point to put three between the sides.

Fermanagh hit back with a flurry of scores of their own with Garvan Jones kicking over a two point free, before Darragh McGurn landed his own two point score from play.

McDade then tagged on his second score of the half to put the Erne men into a two point lead.

But Clare finished the half the stronger with McInerney hitting over three scores, including a two pointer, with McNamara and Griffin also tagging on to extend their advantage.

Fermanagh had the last say of the half though, McCaffrey charging up from defence to point, to leave Clare 1-10 to 0-10 up at half time.

With Conor Love replacing Paul Breen at the break, the Erne men made a good start to the second half, with McCaffrey popping over.

Jones then cut the deficit to one, before Josh Largo Elis hit the equalizing score after a good ball was played out of defence by Oisin Smyth.

With 41 minutes on the clock, Clare were found to be guilty of a ‘breach’, with Love pointing, after a free from Jones dropped short.

Fermanagh piled on the pressure on the Clare kickout and it paid dividends with the Erne men dominating around the middle third.

Jones then tagged on a close range free to put Bonner’s charges two in front.

The game was back to a drawn then with 46 minutes played when the in-form McInerney landed a big two point free for the Clare men.

Both sides were guilty of coughing up some good scoring chances, with McInerney putting Clare back to one in front, with 51 minutes played.

Griffin and Cleary both pointed to put Clare three to the good, with Stephen McGullion and Ciaran Corrigan entering the fray for the Erne men.

McCaffrey then kicked over another to cut the Clare lead back to two, with Largo Elis pointing from an acute angle to leave one between the sides, as the game entered the final quarter.

McInerney, Clare’s vice-captain, and Largo Elis traded scores in Enniskillen, before the Munster side struck for their second goal of the game.

After a quick attack, Clare played their way through the Erne defence with Daniel Walsh slotting low past Kelly to put his side four up.

Shane Griffin put five between the sides with Fermanagh needing a goal and they had a great opportunity when Love found himself through, but his effort was saved by the Clare keeper.

Clare then held onto possession and just before the hooter sounded in Brewster Park, with Cleary wrapping up a six point win for his side.