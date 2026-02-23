Unity at Stormont during Enniskillen hospital protest

MORE than 100 people from across Fermanagh gathered on the steps of Stormont this morning in a powerful show of unity, calling for the restoration of emergency general surgery (EGS) services at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The protest was organised by SOAS (Save Our Acute Services), a local campaign group formed in response to the removal of key services from the Enniskillen hospital.

Demonstrators of all ages made the long walk up Stormont Hill, carrying placards and banners demanding urgent action from political leaders.

Advertisement

Following the walk, speeches took place on the steps of Parliament Buildings.

First to take the microphone was Donal O’Cofaigh, who thanked those in attendance for their commitment and determination.

He praised the cross-community turnout and said the strength of feeling in Fermanagh could no longer be ignored.

He was followed by Father Brian D’Arcy, who delivered an impassioned speech stressing unity.

“No religion, no politics should separate us in this fight,” he said.

“We need to stand up and say not that we are looking for the return of emergency general surgery but that we demand it.”

His words were met with loud applause from the crowd.

Advertisement

Representatives from Sinn Féin, the DUP and the SDLP addressed the rally, voicing their support for the campaign.

Among the protesters was David Armstrong from Florencecourt, who shared his personal story.

An amputee, Mr Armstrong explained that he lost his leg following vascular problems which cut off the blood supply to his foot.

He spoke of the importance of having emergency services close to home, particularly for future generations.

“I’m here for the South West Acute Hospital and to get an emergency service back for my grandchildren,” he said.

“I have a new grandson born in the last 10 days. I would like to think there’ll be a hospital for him when he’s going to play his rugby and sports, that there’ll be a service available.”

Kevin Dolan, 72 from Derrygonnelly, also made the journey. A civil servant who still works three days a week, he said distance to alternative hospitals is a major concern.

“We’re so far removed from the main hospitals. It’s just too far for people to travel to get the treatment they need,” he said.

The message at Stormont today was clear – the people of Fermanagh want their emergency surgery services restored.